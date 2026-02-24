“Quick Profits Can’t Trump Public Safety”: Court Rebukes After Deadly Goa Club Fire

During proceedings on the fatal fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court expressed concern over what it described as a growing disregard for civic duty. The judges observed that the desire to make “a few quick bucks” cannot justify endangering public safety.

The case relates to a devastating blaze that broke out shortly after midnight on December 7 last year at a popular nightclub in Arpora, claiming 25 lives. Many of the victims were staff members and tourists attending a crowded event.

The court underlined that ensuring safety standards is a fundamental public obligation. It warned that if administrative failures continue, judicial intervention may become necessary, though such action must be measured to avoid unintended disruption.

According to submissions made in court, the families of the deceased were paid ₹7 lakh each — ₹5 lakh by the state government of Goa and ₹2 lakh by the Union government. Those injured received ₹1 lakh each, shared equally between the state and the Centre.

Investigations indicated that an indoor fireworks display had been organised without mandatory safety precautions. Police informed the court that the club’s operators had allowed the show despite being aware of the risks involved.

The bench also addressed calls for a statewide survey to identify illegal constructions and fire safety violations. It noted that such systemic issues fall primarily within the administrative domain but clarified that it would remain vigilant if governance lapses were evident.

The matter remains under consideration, with the court signalling continued oversight to ensure accountability and stricter compliance with safety norms.