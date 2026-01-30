R-Day: Rajasthan Tableau wins popular choice award at Delhi Parade

Jaipur: The Rajasthan tableau showcased at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day has won the Popular Choice Award, sharing the honour with tableaux from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The award was received on Friday in New Delhi by Rajasthan’s Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism, Art, Literature, and Culture, Praveen Gupta, at a ceremony held at the Defence Institute in Mahipalpur.

Praveen Gupta said that the Rajasthan tableau, inspired by Bikaner’s centuries-old Usta art, scripted a golden chapter in the Republic Day Parade 2026 by securing the third position in the Popular Choice category.

He added that the ranking was decided through a nationwide public poll conducted on the 'MyGov platform', in which Gujarat secured first place, Uttar Pradesh second, and Rajasthan third.

The Rajasthan tableau, titled “The Golden Touch of the Desert,” was presented by the Rajasthan Department of Art, Literature, and Culture. Adorned with the exquisite golden Usta art of Bikaner, the tableau drew widespread appreciation for its intricate craftsmanship, royal heritage, and deep cultural symbolism.

From the sands of Rajasthan to Kartavya Path, the tableau powerfully showcased how India’s traditional arts continue to serve as a strong foundation of cultural pride, self-reliance, and soft power.

The enthusiastic public response reaffirmed that the true soul of India lies in its rich heritage, skilled artisans, and vibrant cultural traditions.

The success of the Rajasthan tableau has been seen as a matter of pride for the state and a tribute to the artisans of Bikaner, whose traditional art form received national and international recognition on one of the country’s most prestigious platforms.



