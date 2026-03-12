Rabindra Jena quits BJD, joins BJP

Balasore: Ahead of the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls, former Balasore MP Rabindra Kumar Jena on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the BJD and joined the BJP on Wednesday. The joining ceremony took place at the BJP State headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Jena was welcomed into the BJP in the presence of State BJP president Manmohan Samal and other senior party leaders. He joined the BJP along with hundreds of supporters from the Balasore region.

Jena, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Balasore in 2014, in a letter to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, said: “I have taken a hard decision to separate from the party in view of some personal reasons and prevailing situation. My resignation may be accepted forthwith.”

An able organiser, Jena had also worked as the Balasore district president of the BJD. He was defeated by BJP candidate Pratap Sarangi in the 2019 general elections in Balasore Lok Sabha seat and was denied a party ticket in 2024. The party fielded his wife, Subasini Jena, as the BJD candidate from the Basta Assembly constituency in Balasore district in 2024 and she won the election. Jena joining the BJP at this juncture is politically significant as his wife, Subasini, is a voter as a BJD MLA in the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections. Subasini had on Monday given an unclear statement regarding her decision on the Rajya Sabha polls.

“I have not yet decided whom to vote in the Rajya Sabha polls,” she had said, keeping everybody guessing on whether she will cross-vote in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray. The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, has fielded Datteswar Hota as a common candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections and appealed to all parties to support the eminent urologist.