Rabri Devi bungalow row: RJD questions JDU leaders over occupation of govt residences

Patna: The political controversy surrounding the eviction of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi from her official residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna, continues to intensify in Bihar.

While the JDU, BJP, and other NDA allies have been targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Lalu Prasad family over the issue, the RJD has now countered by raising serious questions about the alleged misuse of government bungalows by ruling party leaders.

The Bihar government’s Building Construction Department has formally issued an order directing Rabri Devi—currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council—to vacate the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road.

She has been allotted an alternative government residence in its place.

Following this, NDA leaders have made various allegations against the RJD regarding the prolonged occupation of government property.

In response, the RJD has accused JDU National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha and JDU MP Devesh Chandra Thakur of illegally occupying government bungalows in Bihar despite being allotted official residences in New Delhi.

RJD National Spokesperson Nawal Kishore Yadav has written a letter to the Building Construction Department, seeking clarification on the rules under which these two MPs continue to occupy Bihar government residences.

In the letter, he stated that both Sanjay Jha and Devesh Chandra Thakur were earlier allotted bungalows from the Bihar Central Pool due to their positions as ministers or chairpersons.

However, despite subsequently receiving official accommodations in Delhi, they have allegedly continued to occupy the Bihar residences.

The letter questions why the department has not clarified the current status of these bungalows and under which rules the MPs are allowed to retain them.

It further asks whether they are paying ten times the prescribed rent, as mandated under government norms, or whether they are occupying the properties by exerting political influence.

Raising sharp questions, the RJD spokesperson asked why the two MPs remain attached to these bungalows and even made a pointed remark questioning whether there is any secret chamber inside the premises that they are attempting to protect or use.

The letter also raises concerns regarding Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, questioning in what capacity he is residing in a bungalow from the Patna Central Pool.

It further asks whether such a bungalow can be allotted to his daughter-in-law, and whether seniority or protocol permits such an arrangement.

The RJD has demanded that the Building Construction Department clarify the complete factual position, specify by what date the bungalows will be vacated, and disclose the additional rent recovered from the occupants for extended use.

The party has urged the department to take the matter seriously and respond transparently.