Racing Towards Glory: Odisha Hosts the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Today

History is being made today at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, as Odisha hosts India’s first-ever World Athletics Global Meet—the Continental Tour Bronze. Organised in collaboration with World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India, this prestigious event brings together over 200 elite athletes from 19 countries, turning Odisha into the epicenter of world-class athletics.

This landmark reinforces Odisha’s position as India’s premier hub for athletics and international sporting events. The state’s world-class infrastructure, athlete-focused policies, and strong international partnerships have earned global recognition. Athletes from India, Great Britain, Portugal, Australia, South Africa, Iraq, Iran, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Algeria, Turkmenistan, and more will compete across thrilling track and field events, with results impacting qualifications for upcoming international championships.

Odisha’s journey to hosting this milestone began with the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, which welcomed athletes from 45 nations. Since then, it has successfully staged prestigious competitions like the Federation Cup, Indian Grand Prix, National Inter-State Championships, and multiple junior nationals. The Kalinga Stadium, with its IAAF-certified synthetic track and international-grade facilities, stands at the heart of this achievement, supported by a growing network of district and block-level athletics stadiums.













The state’s athlete-first approach—ranging from high-performance training and expert coaching to grassroots talent scouting in rural and tribal regions—has transformed potential into podium finishes. Odisha’s athletes benefit from modern facilities, scientific training, nutritional guidance, financial support, and secure government jobs, making sports a sustainable career choice. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, Hon’ble Sports Minister of Odisha, said, “Hosting the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze in Odisha for the first time is a moment of immense pride. We are fully prepared to organise it successfully and deliver a world-class experience for athletes and spectators alike.”

More than just an international meet, today’s event marks a turning point in India’s sporting journey. For young athletes, it’s a rare opportunity to witness top-tier competition up close—fueling ambition, inspiring dreams, and reinforcing Odisha’s place on the global athletics map.

With the world watching, the cheers at Kalinga Stadium today will echo far beyond Bhubaneswar—signalling that Odisha has truly arrived on the world athletics stage.