Live
- Failure of your own govt: RJD responds to Giriraj Singh’s deportation warning on infiltrators
- India's tyre industry projected to see robust growth in current fiscal
- Pakistan's anti-corruption body reveals grave irregularities in gold exploration operations
- India’s investments outpace GDP growth at 6.9 pc over FY21–25: Report
- Raghunandan Maachana: A Real Hero in Tobacco Control
- GST Council's decision to slash GST on cancer medicines, essential drugs ‘commendable’: IMA
- Illness To Wellness Foundation Organizes Preventive Health Camp In Delhi
- Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Kingdom' to Release on This OTT Platform: Check Streaming Date
- No!ce Launches Quick-Commerce Line Of 200+ Authentic, Small-Batch Snacks & Drinks Made With High-Quality Ingredients
- iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro? Four Strong Reasons to Buy Now Instead of Waiting
Raghunandan Maachana: A Real Hero in Tobacco Control
Raghunandan pledged to save others from the same fate and started his campaign “Praise for Quit Tobacco.”
Maachana Raghunandan, from Keshavaram village in Telangana’s Medchal district, is an ordinary government employee who became an extraordinary anti-tobacco crusader.
His journey began with personal tragedy. He lost his close friend Deekshitulu to smoking and gutkha. Deeply hurt, Raghunandan pledged to save others from the same fate and started his campaign “Praise for Quit Tobacco.”
Over five years, he travelled 5,000 km across 500 villages, meeting 50,000 people on his two-wheeler. He used simple methods—personal talks, motivating slogans, and emotional appeals. More than advice, he also offered small help like solving official problems or supporting children’s education—if families quit tobacco.
For the past 22 years, Raghunandan has continued this mission, mostly in rural areas. His work has no big funding or publicity, only his dedication and compassion.
In June, the Strategic Institute of Public Health and Research (SIPHER) honoured him with the HERO Award for his long fight against tobacco.
Today, Raghunandan is not a celebrity but a real hero—a beacon of hope who turned personal grief into a movement that saved many lives