Rahul confident of Cong victory in MP, C'garh

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed doubts over the Congress winning the Assembly elections in Telangana.

The Congress is certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, probably winning Telangana, and there is a "very close" contest in Rajasthan which the party believes it will emerge victorious, he said.

Rahul was speaking at a conclave organised by the Pratidin Media Network of Assam. Gandhi also said the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' was aimed at distracting from real issues of the people. "It's one of the BJP's distraction strategies," he said. “That is what it is looking like, and by the way, that is also what the BJP internally is saying."

The Congress learnt a very important lesson in Karnataka that the BJP wins elections by distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative and so we fought the polls constructing our party's narrative, he said.

“The BJP has been decimated and it is over in Telangana," Gandhi said. He claimed that the Congress is controlling the narrative in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the run up to the polls there. "If you speak to people in Rajasthan on what is the issue in terms of anti-incumbency, they will tell you they like the government."

"If you look at the Telangana polls, we are controlling the narrative, the BJP is not even in the narrative. It is gone. It is decimated, he said.

He further said the BJP knows that the caste census is a fundamental thing that the people of India want, and they don't want to have that discussion," the former Congress chief said. "Every time we bring a point on the table, they use this type of stuff to distract us and we have learnt now how to deal with it," he said.

"What we did in Karnataka is we gave a clear vision for the state. This is the social security programme that we are going to set up for you and then we control the narrative,” he said.