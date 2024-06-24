Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi And Amit Shah Of Attacking The Constitution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of assaulting the Constitution on Monday, emphasizing that such actions were unacceptable to the opposition-led INDIA bloc. Speaking to reporters as the 18th Lok Sabha convened for its first session, Rahul Gandhi asserted that no authority could violate the sanctity of the Constitution. He displayed a booklet of the Constitution to the press following his remarks.



"The Prime Minister and Amit Shah's attack on the Constitution is something we cannot tolerate. We will resist it. That's why we held the Constitution while taking our oath. Our message is clear: no force can violate the Indian Constitution," he stated.



Rahul Gandhi's remarks came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Congress for the Emergency imposed in 1975, labeling it a "dark chapter" when the Constitution was disregarded.



Earlier in the day, MPs from the INDIA bloc gathered at the Parliament complex, brandishing copies of the Constitution and chanting slogans in support of democracy. Among the leaders present were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and DMK's TR Baalu, along with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. They stood at the former location of the Gandhi statue, now relocated within the complex, underscoring their commitment with slogans like "long live Constitution" and "save our democracy."

