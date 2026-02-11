Rahul Gandhi And Kiren Rijiju Clash In Lok Sabha Over India–US Trade Agreement

The Lok Sabha saw sharp verbal sparring between Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju following Rahul’s strong criticism of the interim India–US trade deal. Rahul alleged that the government had effectively “sold” the country’s interests, calling the agreement a complete surrender that compromised India’s future.

During his address, Rahul repeatedly claimed that the deal undermined the interests of 1.5 billion Indians and accused the ruling BJP of prioritising the protection of its financial framework. He further alleged that India’s energy security had been weakened, arguing that external powers were being allowed to influence critical decisions, including restrictions related to oil imports from Russia.

As Rahul reiterated his remarks, Kiren Rijiju intervened, stating that the Congress leader was repeating himself and that his comments carried serious implications. Rijiju urged Rahul to authenticate his allegations, stressing that as the Leader of Opposition, his statements could have far-reaching consequences. He asserted that accusations involving the Prime Minister and national policy could not be made without substantiation.

In response, Rahul said he was prepared to immediately stand by and authenticate his statements. However, the presiding Chair clarified that there was no requirement from the House for such authentication, noting that the demand had come from the minister and not the Chair itself.

Rahul continued to criticise the agreement, claiming it reflected political pressure and amounted to a surrender of India’s strategic autonomy. He questioned why any Prime Minister would agree to such terms, alleging that India’s sovereignty in matters of energy and finance was being compromised under external influence.