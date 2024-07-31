Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi Postponed Their Visit To Landslide-Affected Wayanad

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra postponed their planned visit to landslide-affected Wayanad on Wednesday morning due to continuous rain and unfavorable weather conditions, as informed by authorities.

The Congress leaders assured that they would visit the district at the earliest opportunity.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and assess the situation."

I… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024

"However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, authorities have informed us that we will not be able to land," he added.



In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, at least 116 people were killed and 128 injured in massive landslides triggered by heavy rain in Wayanad on Tuesday. With hundreds trapped under the debris, rescue agencies are racing against time to save any survivors.

Rahul Gandhi assured the people of Wayanad that they would visit the district as soon as possible, adding, "In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance." He also expressed, "Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad during this difficult time."

Priyanka Gandhi also posted on X, saying, "My brothers and sisters in Wayanad, even though we cannot come to Wayanad tomorrow, our hearts are with you at this tragic hour, and we are praying for all of you."

Earlier, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, expressed their condolences for the loss of lives and urged United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to assist those affected.

Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in the 17th Lok Sabha, said he had spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Wayanad district collector, who assured him that rescue operations were underway. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the massive landslides near Meppadi, saying, "My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon."

He added, "I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad district collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts." He also mentioned that he would speak to Union ministers to request all possible assistance for Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi expressed deep sadness over the devastation, saying, "My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones. I hope and pray that everyone is brought to safety as soon as possible." She urged the government to take immediate action to expedite relief and rescue operations and requested UDF workers to support and comfort those affected by the tragedy.

In the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi demanded that the Centre provide all possible support for the rescue and rehabilitation of those affected, seeking enhanced compensation for the next of kin of those killed and restoration of vital transport and communication lines.

Rahul Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh and the Wayanad seat in Kerala this time but chose to represent Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi is slated to contest the bypolls in Wayanad when they occur.