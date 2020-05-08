Rahul Gandhi Asks Centre To Be Transparent In Lockdown Exit Plan

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi in a video interaction with the media on Friday, called upon the Centre to be transparent in its exit plan for the ongoing lockdown imposed to check the transmission of Coronavirus. The Congress leader also said that in a lockdown strategy had to factor in the needs of the poor and the marginalised.

Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to come up with a plan for migrant workers and to deposit money in the accounts of the poor migrant labourers right away. The Centre must devise a clear plan for migrant labourers, Rahul Gandhi observed. The Congress leader said that there should be wage protection for migrant workers. He added, "we need to build a protective wall around migrant labourers." He added that the Congress was willing to help in the matter.

Lockdown cannot work without taking into account all the needs of the poor, he emphasised. The Wayanad MP also pointed out that lockdown was not a switch to be turned on and off.

The Congress leader accused the Modi government of centralised decision-making without taking states on board. Rahul Gandhi also said that the centre needs to have a comprehensive strategy for medium and small enterprises MSMEs. He pointed out that there was a strong link between medium and small enterprises and big businesses.

Rahul Gandhi said that there was a need for protecting the economy and in order to do this the government needs to move fast. Domestic consumption must start now because the economy is beginning to collapse, the Congress leader said. "We need to create demand," the Wayanad MP remarked.

Rahul Gandhi also said that there needs to be more transparency on this with regard to the Aarogya Setu app.