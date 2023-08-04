  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi Asserts Truth's Inevitable Triumph Amidst Defamation Case Verdict

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statement highlights his unwavering belief in the ultimate victory of truth, following the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in a 2019 defamation case related to his comments about the "Modi" surname.
  • The court's decision and Congress leaders' reactions underscore the significance of this development for democracy and the political landscape.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked on Friday that the triumph of truth is inevitable, shortly after the Supreme Court halted his conviction in a 2019 defamation case related to his alleged comments about the surname "Modi." He expressed his conviction that truth would prevail, whether in the present or the future. He also expressed gratitude towards those who supported him and recognized his unwavering path. This statement was made during a Congress press briefing held at the party's headquarters.

The Supreme Court bench, comprised of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar, issued a stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, the former President of Congress, in a defamation lawsuit brought forth by Purnesh Modi, a former Gujarat minister and BJP MLA. The lawsuit was initiated in response to Gandhi's statement during a 2019 Lok Sabha election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, where he questioned the prevalence of the surname "Modi" among alleged thieves.

At the press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised the Supreme Court's decision, labeling it a triumph for democracy and the constitution. Kharge acknowledged Rahul Gandhi's commitment to truth, India's progress, anti-inflation efforts, and public awareness campaigns. He also speculated on the timeframe for reinstating Rahul Gandhi's membership, drawing parallels to the proximity between the Supreme Court and the parliament.

Another Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, characterized the ruling as a victory for truth and courage. He expressed hope that the BJP would discontinue its specialized unit dedicated to targeting opposition leaders and engaging in mischief. Singhvi conveyed eagerness to hear Rahul Gandhi's perspectives on issues impacting the general public.

