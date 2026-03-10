Rahul Gandhi attends wedding of farmer's daughter in Haryana; relishes 'churma', enjoys folk songs

Chandigarh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat to attend a wedding of a farmer's daughter.

At the wedding ceremony, Rahul, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, sat on mattresses among family members.

The women sitting beside him sang songs and Rahul occasionally asked questions about the folk songs and rituals.

The Gandhi scion stayed for about half an hour at the ceremony.

Bride's aunt Kirti Jakhar told the media that Rahul was curious to know about the wedding culture and rituals "performed at weddings".

She said Rahul ate 'churma' and drank a glass of milk. The 'churma' was prepared by Sanjay's wife, Sunita Devi.

'Churma' is a sweet dish made with a mixture of wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery.

MP Deepender Singh Hooda was accompanying the Leader of Opposition at the ceremony.

Before the Assembly elections in the state, Rahul visited the farmer's field and had driven a tractor and also planted paddy.

The family has invited Rahul to attend the wedding ceremony of Tanu and welcomed him by presenting him a bouquet of flowers and a shawl.

The family looked overwhelmed with the attendance of Rahul.

Bride's father Sanjay is the same man whose farm Rahul had reached two years back and had ploughed the field while driving a tractor. He also sat on the ground and ate with women farm labourers.

Sanjay had sent a wedding card to Rahul. Upon receiving the card, he promised to visit. He travelled to Madina village to bless his daughter.

As Rahul reached the wedding venue and got out of his car at around 10.45 a.m.

Rahul was welcomed with a Haryanvi turban.

As he began to enter the wedding venue, the young men standing at the door loudly said, "Rahul Bhai, Ram Ram", and he responded them with folded hands.