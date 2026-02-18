Rahul Gandhi Calls AI Summit A ‘PR Mess’ After Galgotias Robodog Controversy

The Congress has intensified its criticism of the BJP-led government following allegations that Galgotias University showcased a Chinese-made robotic dog as an indigenous innovation at the recent AI Summit. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the event as a “disorganised PR spectacle,” accusing the Centre of failing to promote India’s own technological capabilities.

Posting on X, Gandhi said that instead of harnessing India’s vast talent pool and data strength, the summit ended up displaying foreign products while Indian data was left exposed. His remarks came amid growing controversy over a surveillance robot presented by the Noida-based university as part of its ambitious AI programme.

Earlier, the Congress claimed that the episode had embarrassed India on the global stage and even attracted ridicule in Chinese media, after robots manufactured abroad were projected as Indian innovations at Bharat Mandapam. The party alleged that the situation forced the government to distance itself from the event.

The Congress also targeted Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing him of promoting misleading claims about the robots. According to the party, such actions have damaged India’s credibility in the artificial intelligence sector, an area where the country could otherwise emerge as a global leader.

The controversy erupted when Galgotias University displayed a robodog named “Orion,” initially presented as part of a ₹350-crore AI initiative. Online users later pointed out that the robot closely resembled a commercially available Chinese model, raising questions about the authenticity of the claim.

Facing backlash, the university issued a clarification stating that it never claimed to have built the robodog. It said students were only experimenting with the device to understand its capabilities and limitations. However, social media users challenged this explanation, citing earlier presentations that appeared to suggest otherwise.

As the political sparring continues, the incident has sparked a broader debate on transparency, innovation, and the need to genuinely invest in homegrown AI research rather than relying on imported technology.