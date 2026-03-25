Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit Amid Sonia Gandhi’s Health Concerns

Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his planned visit to Kerala due to health concerns surrounding his mother, Sonia Gandhi. She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday night and is currently under medical observation.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to begin his election campaign in Kerala with a major rally in Kozhikode. However, following the sudden change in circumstances, Mallikarjun Kharge has taken his place and has already departed for the state to address the gathering.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi’s condition is stable and not considered serious, with doctors closely monitoring her health. She had reportedly felt unwell due to changing weather conditions. Earlier this year, she had also been hospitalised for respiratory issues linked to cold weather and pollution, with a history of bronchial asthma contributing to her health concerns.

Rahul Gandhi’s cancelled visit was intended to mark the beginning of his campaign ahead of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, where he was expected to outline key promises and strategies for the United Democratic Front.