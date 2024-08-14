Rahul Gandhi Condemns Handling Of Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder Case, Alleges Attempt To Shield Accused

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the handling of the rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, accusing the hospital and local authorities of trying to protect the accused.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the incident, stating, "The entire country is horrified by the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. As more details of this cruel and inhumane act emerge, there is growing fear among doctors and women."

He further added, "The effort to shield the accused rather than deliver justice to the victim raises serious concerns about the hospital and local administration."

The Raebareli MP called for serious discussions and decisive action from all political parties and society to address the rising violence against women, citing incidents from "Hathras to Unnao, and Kathua to Kolkata."

He questioned, "This incident forces us to consider: if doctors are not safe in a medical college, how can parents feel secure sending their daughters out to study? Why have the strict laws enacted after the Nirbhaya case failed to prevent such crimes?"

The body of the postgraduate trainee was discovered on August 9 in a seminar hall at RG Kar Hospital. The post-mortem report confirmed that she was raped and strangled to death, with evidence of severe injuries, including bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts, attributed to "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture."

A Kolkata Police civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested in connection with the crime and confessed to raping and murdering the doctor. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).