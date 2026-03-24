Rahul Gandhi Criticises PM Modi Over ‘Covid-Like’ Remark On West Asia Crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for likening the ongoing West Asia crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the remark overlooked the immense suffering faced by people during that period.

Speaking to reporters within the Parliament complex, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha described the comparison as insensitive. He said the Prime Minister seemed to have forgotten the scale of loss and hardship experienced by citizens during the pandemic, including the large number of deaths and widespread distress.

Gandhi also targeted the Centre’s foreign policy, alleging it had become overly personalised and lacked strategic independence. He claimed that India’s global positioning was being influenced by powerful nations and criticised the government’s approach as ineffective. Referring to international dynamics, he remarked that global leaders, including Donald Trump, were fully aware of India’s limitations under the current leadership.

Raising concerns about the evolving situation in West Asia, Gandhi argued that India did not appear to have a clear or independent stance. He further alleged that key decisions were being shaped externally, suggesting that the government was aligning too closely with countries like the United States and Israel instead of prioritising national interests.

He also warned about the possible economic consequences of the conflict, highlighting risks to essential sectors such as fuel, fertilisers, and LPG supplies. According to him, the situation could worsen if not handled with a clear and well-defined strategy.

Gandhi mentioned that he would not be attending the upcoming all-party meeting on the West Asia issue due to a prior commitment in Kerala, but emphasised the need for a broader and more inclusive discussion on the matter.

Earlier, addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi had cautioned that the ongoing conflict could have long-term global repercussions. Drawing parallels with the pandemic, he urged citizens to remain prepared and united, stressing the importance of patience, restraint, and calm in navigating the crisis.

The Prime Minister also outlined concerns related to supply chains, national security, and the safety of Indians abroad, reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to resolving the conflict and ensuring stability.