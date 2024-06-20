Live
- Maha Leader of Opposition Wadettiwar, Ambedkar meet striking OBC leaders
- NEET row: High-level panel being formed, guilty won't be spared, says Education Minister
- Workshop held for Haryana officers on three new criminal laws
- Illegal diversion of PDS Rice rampant in Gadwal district
- Railways conduct trial run on world's highest rail bridge in J&K
- Euro 2024: Serbia threaten to pull out over alleged offensive chanting by fans: Report
- Admissions in to Sports authority completed says Additional DC
- FIFA Rankings: India Men drop three places to 124th after World Cup Qualifiers debacle
- Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat sees sudden spike in bodies being brought for cremation
- Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Dates, Auspicious Timings, and Significance
Just In
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over UGC-NET Cancellation And NEET Controversy
- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi over the UGC-NET cancellation and NEET controversy, alleging BJP's capture of the education system.
- Gandhi promises to address these issues in Parliament and plans to meet with affected students.
On Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cancellation of UGC-NET and the ongoing NEET controversy. Taking a jab at PM Modi, Gandhi remarked, “It was said that Modi ji stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. Yet, for some reason, he has been unable or unwilling to prevent paper leaks in India.”
The UGC-NET exam, conducted on June 18 by the National Testing Agency, was cancelled by the Education Ministry on Wednesday due to concerns about the exam's integrity. The case has been handed over to the CBI for further investigation.
Gandhi accused the BJP's parent organization of infiltrating the education system, leading to these paper leaks. He stated, “This capture of the education system by Modi ji is an anti-national activity, and until it is reversed, such leaks will continue.”
Gandhi further claimed that university Vice-Chancellors were chosen based on their affiliations with a particular organization rather than on merit. He compared the current situation in the education sector to the economic disruption caused by demonetization under Modi’s leadership.
“The destruction of an independent, objective education system is the root cause of this issue, and those responsible must be held accountable and punished,” Gandhi added.
He pledged that his party would address the NEET controversy and UGC-NET cancellation in Parliament. Additionally, Gandhi plans to meet with students affected by the alleged NEET irregularities.