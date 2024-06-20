Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over UGC-NET Cancellation And NEET Controversy

On Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cancellation of UGC-NET and the ongoing NEET controversy. Taking a jab at PM Modi, Gandhi remarked, “It was said that Modi ji stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. Yet, for some reason, he has been unable or unwilling to prevent paper leaks in India.”

The UGC-NET exam, conducted on June 18 by the National Testing Agency, was cancelled by the Education Ministry on Wednesday due to concerns about the exam's integrity. The case has been handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

Gandhi accused the BJP's parent organization of infiltrating the education system, leading to these paper leaks. He stated, “This capture of the education system by Modi ji is an anti-national activity, and until it is reversed, such leaks will continue.”

Gandhi further claimed that university Vice-Chancellors were chosen based on their affiliations with a particular organization rather than on merit. He compared the current situation in the education sector to the economic disruption caused by demonetization under Modi’s leadership.

“The destruction of an independent, objective education system is the root cause of this issue, and those responsible must be held accountable and punished,” Gandhi added.

He pledged that his party would address the NEET controversy and UGC-NET cancellation in Parliament. Additionally, Gandhi plans to meet with students affected by the alleged NEET irregularities.