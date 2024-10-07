Live
Just In
Rahul Gandhi Explores Dalit Cuisine In Maharashtra, Engages In Dialogue On Caste Discrimination
- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits a Dalit family in Maharashtra, learns about Dalit cuisine, and discusses issues of caste discrimination.
- His visit highlights the cultural and social importance of Dalit culinary practices.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a video on social media where he is seen enjoying a meal with a Dalit couple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, while learning about Dalit cuisine and the challenges faced by the community. The video captures Gandhi’s visit to the home of Ajay Tukaram Sanade and Anjana Tukaram Sanade, who invited him to experience their traditional cooking.
During the visit, Gandhi attentively listened to Shahu Patole, the author of *Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada*, who explained the significance of Dalit cuisine. Rahul Gandhi also joined in preparing *Harbharyachi Bhaji* (a dish made from chickpea greens) and *tuar dal* with brinjal, engaging in conversations with the Sanade family about caste-based discrimination and the importance of Dalit food culture.
In the video, Gandhi highlighted the need to bring visibility to Dalit culinary traditions, quoting Shahu Patole's observation: "Nobody knows what Dalits eat." He expressed his curiosity about the social and political significance of Dalit cuisine, emphasizing that documentation of these traditions is essential to preserve their culture.
Gandhi also reflected on the broader issue of caste discrimination, stating that while the Constitution grants rights to Dalits, true inclusion will only be achieved when all citizens foster a sense of brotherhood. His visit comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and aligns with his advocacy for a nationwide caste census to ensure fair representation for backward communities.