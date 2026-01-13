Rahul Gandhi going only for photos, publicity: BJP on LoP’s likely visit to Ayodhya’s Ram temple

New Delhi: According to several media reports, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is likely to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Reacting to this, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that Gandhi had not visited the temple earlier and, if he does so now, it would be solely for photographs and publicity, which the Congress party would use for political gains.

Speaking to IANS, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao criticised the Congress leader, saying, “One can see their distorted mentality and the hatred they repeatedly display towards Lord Ram and the symbols of Sanatan Dharma. The truth is that Lord Ram resides in every particle of India, and not only in India but across the entire world. Followers of Sanatan Dharma have deep devotion and unwavering faith in Lord Ram.”

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal also took a swipe at LoP Gandhi, stating, “Lord Ram recognises who is a true devotee and who is fake. Fake devotees go to temples and bow their heads only to indulge in political gimmicks.”

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha questioned Gandhi’s priorities and timing.

“First, he should return from Vietnam, Germany, and South America; only then will he find time. Even two years after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Rahul Gandhi has not found the time to visit Ayodhya, which is barely 125 kms from his constituency.

"No special message will come from such a visit, nor will his faith suddenly awaken. If he ever goes, he will have to make a great effort, because devotion does not come naturally to him. Even if he visits, it will be only for photographs, which the Congress party will use for publicity.

"During the Pran Pratishtha, he did not participate in any rituals. I believe Rahul Gandhi should focus on his foreign trips for now,” Sinha said.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also commented, saying, “Modi hai to mumkin hai. The same person who was saying ‘Rome, Rome’ is now saying ‘Ram, Ram’. Those who once called Lord Ram imaginary now wish to visit His temple. What could be better than this?

"However, before going, he should apologise for his mother’s statement in which she said that Lord Ram was imaginary. He should also apologise for whatever was said by the Congress regarding the Ram Mandir and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.”

Another BJP National Spokesperson, Syed Zafar Islam said, “Faith is a personal matter, but many people become imposters in the name of faith. When it comes to matters of faith, a large section of the public views Rahul Gandhi as an imposter.”

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that while Rahul Gandhi has the freedom to visit the Ram Temple, his intentions are being questioned.

“Anyone can go to the Ram Temple. Sanatan Dharma is resilient and inclusive. It does not ask whether your ancestors were Parsi or whether your mother was Christian. We do not dwell on such matters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo offered a contrasting perspective.

He said, “I have not gone either, because it has been turned into a kind of spectacle. Earlier, at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, there were several platforms. About 31 years ago, I read in a leading national newspaper that there were nearly 60 to 70 platforms associated with people’s faith in Ram Janmabhoomi and Lord Ram’s birthplace. These were centres of deep belief, where one could go to understand matters related to the birth of Lord Ram. Later, these issues became entangled in a separate dispute.”

It may be recalled that in 2016, Rahul Gandhi had offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, becoming the first member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to visit the holy town since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.