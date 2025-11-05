Rahul Gandhi keeps dropping ‘fake’ bombs every day: Haryana Minister

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Energy Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “vote theft” assertion, accusing him of spreading confusion and attempting to divide society through his statements.

“Rahul Gandhi keeps dropping fake bombs every day. I want to tell him that before making such baseless statements, he should inform the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) how many bombs he possesses and how many atom bombs, how many hydrogen bombs, and how many fake bombs. He continues to make allegations without any factual basis,” said Vij.

Responding to Rahul’s statement about the Indian Army, Minister Vij said such comments are not only an insult to the Army but also an attempt to divide the nation along caste and community lines.

He said, “Rahul Gandhi repeatedly makes statements that divide and weaken the country. But the truth is that we are all one, we are all Indians, we are all Hindustanis. His goal seems to be to divide people into different sections and make them clash with each other, which is extremely unfortunate.”

On Rahul’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot form a government anywhere without vote theft, Vij said, “Modi-ji does not indulge in vote theft. Every BJP government is formed with honesty, transparency, and public trust. By making such unsubstantiated statements, Rahul Gandhi is questioning the integrity of the nation’s democratic institutions.”

On the Brazilian woman who voted 22 times at 10 different polling booths in Haryana, the Cabinet Minister called this claim completely baseless.

“Mistakes in voter rolls can happen, but if a woman voted multiple times, why didn’t the polling agent stop her?”

Commenting on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s corruption allegations against the BJP, Vij said, “Akhilesh Yadav should first look at the scams during his own tenure. Everyone knows what happened during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule. Rahul Gandhi even brought a convicted person on stage and showcased him; this clearly shows the hypocrisy and double standards of these political parties.”



