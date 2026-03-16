Rahul Gandhi salutes CRPF officer who lost leg during anti-Maoist action​

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached out to a CRPF officer who lost a leg in a counter-Maoist action in Jharkhand.​

In a message about the meeting, Gandhi praised the brave official from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 's elite 209 CoBRA Battalion (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) for his dedication to the nation.​

“Today, I met with Mr Ajay Malik, Assistant Commandant of the Cobra Battalion, in R.K. Puram, New Delhi,” wrote Gandhi on social media.​

“He lost one of his legs after being seriously injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand. Speaking with him, I felt his indomitable courage, unwavering spirit, and incredible spirit,” he said.​

“I salute his service and dedication to the nation. I hope he recovers soon,” said Gandhi, after meeting Malik and his family members.​

Malik was seriously injured earlier this month in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion during an ongoing anti-Maoist search and cordon operation in the dense Saranda forest area of West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.​

The joint search operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists when a pressure IED exploded during the exercise.​

The injured officer was evacuated from the spot, given primary treatment, and airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical care. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area, intensified the search operation, and deployed additional forces, according to an official statement.​

Earlier in the day, Gandhi condoled the loss of lives in a hospital blaze in Odisha.​

In a message on social media, the LoP said, “The news of the death of many people in the fire accident at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, Odisha, is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I hope for a speedy recovery for the injured.”​

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