Rahul Gandhi Says BJP's 'Politics Of Hatred' Has Burnt Manipur
Highlights
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, attacked the BJP-led cental government on Thursday, claiming that its anti-Semitic policies and hatred had burned Manipur and that an all-party delegation is needed to stop the cycle of bloodshed.
Gandhi stated in a tweet that the BJP's "politics of hatred" had burned Manipur for more than 40 days and resulted in more than a hundred fatalities. He added that the prime minister has let India down and says nothing. To stop this cycle of bloodshed and reestablish peace, a cross-party delegation must be dispatched to the state. Let's close this "Nafrat ka Bazaar" and start a "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" in each Manipuri person's heart.
Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the Congress, referred to the state's circumstances as distressing as well, saying: "The situation in Manipur is very distressing, and it is deeply disheartening to see that the Central government is not taking immediate measures to ensure the safety of the people of Manipur and the restoration of peace," reported Zee News.
Following reports of new violence in the northeastern state, which has been on fire since May 3 of this year, Congress leaders made their comments. Numerous thousands of people have been displaced, over 349 relief camps have been established, and over 100 people have died.
Meanwhile, assailants set fire to Nemcha Kipgen's official apartment in the Lamphel neighbourhood of Imphal West district on Wednesday in a brand-new act of violence. When the attackers set fire to her official residence, Kipgen, the state's only female minister, wasn't home.
After suspected militants stormed the Khamelock village in the Imphal East district late on Tuesday night, at least 11 persons were killed and 23 others were hurt. Authorities stated that further fatalities are likely as several of the injured are reportedly in serious condition.
