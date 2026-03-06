Rahul Gandhi Says India Not A Major Player In AI, Raises Concerns Over Data In US Deal

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, stated that India is currently not a major global player in the field of artificial intelligence and argued that the country does not produce significant AI technologies.

Speaking during an interaction with students at Marian College Kuttikkanam in Idukki district of Kerala, the Congress leader also expressed concern over India’s data being shared with the United States as part of a recent agreement.

According to Gandhi, India’s biggest strategic resource is its data, and he claimed that under the deal with the US, this asset has effectively been handed over to America.

He also alleged that the Indian higher education system is facing ideological pressure. Gandhi claimed that a particular ideological approach is being imposed on universities across the country.

During the discussion, he criticised the appointment of several university vice-chancellors, alleging that many were selected because of their association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gandhi argued that India’s education system should remain open and independent rather than being influenced by a specific ideological perspective.