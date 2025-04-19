Rahul Gandhi says Nehru's 'pursuit of truth' inspires his political journey

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opened up about the deeper motivations behind his political path, revealing that his inspiration comes not from a quest for power but from a lineage of leaders committed to truth -- most notably his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a podcast-style conversation with Sandeep Dikshit, the Leader of the Opposition reflected on personal stories, values, and the enduring legacy of freedom fighters and thinkers such as Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

“In this Podcast-style conversation with Sandeep Dikshit, I speak about what drives me -- the pursuit of truth -- and how that pursuit is inspired by my great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru. He wasn't just a politician. He was a seeker, a thinker, someone who walked into danger with a smile and came out stronger. His greatest legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of truth -- a principle that shaped everything he stood for. He didn't teach us politics. He taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. That need to seek, to question, to stay rooted in curiosity -- it runs in my blood,” Gandhi said.

The Congress MP also shared glimpses into his family’s life, drawing a connection between daily habits and a deeper philosophy of living.

“My grandmother called him ‘Papa’. She told me stories of how he nearly fell into a glacier in the mountains he loved, how animals were always part of our family, or how they never missed an hour of exercise. My mother still watches birds in the garden. I do judo. These aren't just hobbies -- they're windows into who we are. We observe. We stay connected to the world around us. And what we carry most deeply is the instinct to face challenges with quiet strength,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that it was not ideology, but courage, that formed the core teaching of India's greatest leaders.

“Great leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Patel, and Bose taught how to befriend fear. Not socialism, not politics -- just courage,” he said.

“Gandhi stood up to an empire with nothing but truth. Nehru gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom. Any great human endeavour -- science, art, resistance -- it all begins with confronting fear. And if you're committed to non-violence, then truth is your only weapon. No matter what was done to them, they didn't budge from it. That's what made them great leaders,” Gandhi said.

Reaffirming his own commitment, he said he would continue to stand by the truth, especially in challenging times.

“Whether I'm speaking to Bill Gates or Chetram Mochi, I meet them with the same curiosity. Because real leadership isn't about control, it's about compassion. And in today's India, where truth is inconvenient, I've made my choice. I'll stand for it. No matter the cost,” he asserted.



