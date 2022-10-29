Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribals in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shook a leg with a group of tribal artists during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district.

Donning a horned tribal headgear, the party MP joined the tribals in performing the traditional dance much to the excitement of party leaders and other participants in the yatra.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity. Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve."

The senior leader also posted a video of his dance with the tribal artists.

On the fourth day of its journey in Telangana, the walkathon started from Dharampur and entered Mahabungara town.

Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by a group of tribals with display of traditional arts.

Hundreds of party cadres enthusiastically walked along with their leader. He stopped enroute to meet a group of students learning karate and also watched performances by the children and their instructor.

Some members of the traditional shepherd community also called on Rahul Gandhi, who interacted with them to know their problems.

Leaders and workers of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Telangana unit also met the Congress leader to brief him on the problems faced by the students in the state.

Members of Osmania University PhD Scholars Association also called on him to explain their problems.

The yatra halted at Enukonda for a mid-day break. Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi will interact with representatives of various educational institutions, eminent academicians and student leaders.

Issues like education policy and fee reimbursement are likely to be discussed. Problems faced by students of residential school and frequent incidents of food poisoning, lack of infrastructure in universities are also expected to come up for discussion.

The yatra will reach Jadcherla in the evening where a corner meeting will take place.

The foot march will resume from Jadcherla on Sunday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra had entered Telangana on October 23 from Karnataka. Following a three-day break for Diwali and swearing-in of new Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, it resumed on October 26.

The yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

Party leaders said Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 km daily covering 375 km in 19 Assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.