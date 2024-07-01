  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi Takes a Stand: Challenges BJP's Narrative in Fiery Lok Sabha Speech

In a passionate speech in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi critiqued the BJP, asserting that Hinduism isn't about fear and falsehoods. He emphasized the importance of courage across religions and accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution. Despite challenges, Gandhi expressed pride in defending the Constitution

In a charged Lok Sabha session on Monday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivered a scathing critique of the ruling BJP, asserting that Hinduism is not synonymous with fear, hatred, and falsehoods.

Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupted Gandhi, raising concerns about labeling the entire Hindu society as violent. Gandhi countered, clarifying that the BJP and RSS do not represent all Hindus.

The Congress leader underscored that all major religions advocate for courage and fearlessness, accusing the BJP of systematically attacking the Constitution. Despite personal adversities, Gandhi expressed pride in the collective resistance against the ruling party's ideology and his contentment in being part of the opposition.

