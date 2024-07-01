Rahul Gandhi Takes a Stand: Challenges BJP's Narrative in Fiery Lok Sabha Speech

In a charged Lok Sabha session on Monday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivered a scathing critique of the ruling BJP, asserting that Hinduism is not synonymous with fear, hatred, and falsehoods.

Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupted Gandhi, raising concerns about labeling the entire Hindu society as violent. Gandhi countered, clarifying that the BJP and RSS do not represent all Hindus.

The Congress leader underscored that all major religions advocate for courage and fearlessness, accusing the BJP of systematically attacking the Constitution. Despite personal adversities, Gandhi expressed pride in the collective resistance against the ruling party's ideology and his contentment in being part of the opposition.