Rahul Gandhi to pay condolences to family of Haryana IGP officer
In the fast-changing political developments, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will pay a condolence visit to the residence of the late Haryana IGP officer Y. Puran Kumar in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Seven days after the IPS officer’s ‘suicide’, the body was still in the mortuary. Gandhi will arrive at 5.15 pm on October 14 and meet Amneet P Kumar, the widow of the deceased IPS officer.
The family had refused to permit a postmortem examination or last rites until the arrest of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, ousted Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, and other officers named in Kumar’s “final note”.
Inspector General of Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7 with his service revolver and left behind a "final note". The police officer has not been cremated even seven days after his suicide.
Stalemate continues between Puran Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, and the Haryana government over the arrests of DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.
The victim's spouse, Amneet P. Kumar, a Haryana cadre senior bureaucrat, in a letter to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who has also visited her residence to express grief, has sought justice for her husband.
The letter, marked urgent and confidential, was three days ago expressed anguish over what she described as a "grave injustice" and "complete administrative inaction" even after more than 48 hours of her husband's death.
In a nine-page "suicide note", Puran Kumar reportedly accused nine serving IPS officers of the Haryana Police, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers of "caste-based discrimination".
The serving officers included DGP Kapur and Superintendent of Police Bijarniya. Describing the death as very heartbreaking, State Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda said in Rohtak, “Our only demand is that the guilty be punished. Delivering justice is the responsibility of the government. The government should not deviate from its responsibility.”