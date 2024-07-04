Live
Rahul Gandhi to Visit Hathras After Tragic Stampede
Highlights
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a stampede during a religious congregation resulted in 121 deaths
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, following a tragic stampede that claimed 121 lives during a religious congregation two days ago, announced senior party leader K C Venugopal on Thursday.
Venugopal termed the event an 'unfortunate incident' and stated that Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will meet with those affected by the stampede. The Uttar Pradesh government has responded by launching a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.
In addition, police have registered an FIR against the event organizers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting the stipulated event capacity of 80,000, as the congregation drew a crowd of 2.5 lakh people.
