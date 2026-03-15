Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that Bahujan leader Kanshi Ram be conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

In his letter, Gandhi said the request was being made as the country commemorates Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary and reflects on his legacy and contributions to Indian politics and society.

"I hope this letter finds you well. As we commemorate the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram ji today and reflect on his legacy and contributions, I write with a request that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously," Gandhi said in the letter.

Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), played a significant role in reshaping Dalit politics by mobilising marginalised communities to seek political representation and rights.

"Kanshi Ram ji transformed the nature of Indian politics. Through his movements, he raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor. He reminded them that their vote, voice, and representation are important, and that this country belongs to everyone equally. Because of his efforts, many people who had never considered entering public life began to see politics as a means to achieve justice and equality," Gandhi wrote.

He further highlighted the broader constitutional ideals that Kanshi Ram sought to advance through his activism and political work.

"Our Constitution promises equality, dignity, and participation for every Indian. Kanshi Ram ji devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society. In doing so, he strengthened the foundations of Indian democracy and made our political system more representative and just," Gandhi added.

The Congress leader also said that the demand to confer the Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram has been raised consistently over the years by various sections of society.

Gandhi said that for several years, Dalit intellectuals, social activists and political leaders have been calling for the recognition, describing the demand as "consistent and deeply felt".

The issue also comes amid the Congress party's recent political outreach in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Earlier, on March 13, a programme titled 'Samajik Parivartan Divas' (Social Change Day) was organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow to mark Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary. During the event, which Gandhi attended, a proposal was passed urging that Kanshi Ram be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

The demand, however, has drawn criticism from BSP chief Mayawati, who questioned the Congress party's historical record regarding recognition of Dalit icons such as B. R. Ambedkar.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Gandhi also referred to the event held in Lucknow and the support expressed there for the proposal.

"Recently, I attended a programme in Lucknow where this demand was reiterated strongly by the leaders and participants present, reflecting a widespread sentiment," he wrote.

He concluded by saying that awarding the Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram would acknowledge his contributions to the country and honour the aspirations of those who regard him as a symbol of empowerment.

"Conferring the Bharat Ratna on him posthumously would recognise his immense contribution to our nation. It would honour the aspirations of millions of people who continue to view him as a symbol of empowerment and hope. I hope the government will seriously consider this request," Gandhi added.