Live
Just In
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Bihar on Monday.
He will reach Islampur in Kishanganj district from West Bengal's Sonpur village. Rahul Gandhi will start padyatra from Farigola village and go to Sell Tax Chowk, Dharamganj Chowk, station service road, bus stand and finally reach Khagra stadium.
Gandhi will address a public meeting in Khagra stadium.
The team of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee handed over the baton to Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh at Sonpur-Islampur border.
“We have been preparing for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi for the last 9 days in extreme cold conditions. The Congress workers worked round the clock here to make the Yatra successful. He will get the huge public support in Seemanchal area of Bihar,” said Madan Mohan Jha, MLC and former state president of Congress party in Bihar.
Gandhi will addresss a rally in Purnia on Tuesday.