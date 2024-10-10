Rahul Gandhi's citizenship matter: Delhi HC grants time to Swamy to place docs

Live
Just In
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted BJP leader Subramanian Swamy time to file a copy of petition pending before the Allahabad High Court on the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship.
The court was informed by Swamy that he had obtained the copy of the petition and the prayers in that matter are different from that of his pleadings. A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the petitioner to file the documents in electronic form in compliance with its last order and listed his plea for further hearing on November 6.
The bench was hearing a plea by Swamy seeking directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to decide his representation seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship. Swamy, in his plea, also sought a direction to the MHA to furnish a status report on the representation filed by him against Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. At the outset, Swamy submitted that the matter pending before Allahabad High Court has got nothing to do with his case and the prayers are totally different. To this, the bench said, "okay we will see." It had earlier granted time to the petitioner to obtain a copy of the petition that has been filed before the Allahabad High Court. The Delhi High Court had said a petition on a similar issue was also being heard by its Allahabad counterpart and two courts can't deal with the same issue simultaneously.