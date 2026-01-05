Rahul Gandhi’s Social Justice Vision Incomplete Without Pasmanda Muslims, Says Bihar Congress Leader

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari has said that Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on social justice will remain incomplete unless it clearly includes Pasmanda Muslims. Ansari, who heads the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz and recently joined the Congress, stressed that secular parties should work consistently for socially and economically backward Muslim groups rather than treating their support as guaranteed.

Speaking on the party’s broader political approach, Ansari said Rahul Gandhi has spoken about social justice for Extremely Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes, Dalits and Muslims, but tangible steps for Pasmanda Muslims have been limited. Referring to the Congress’s poor performance in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, he said the party must reassess its strategy ahead of upcoming elections in several states, including West Bengal.

Ansari argued that the Congress needs to move beyond communal polarisation and focus on inclusive policies. He said the Pasmanda movement has the potential to counter communal narratives within the Muslim community and highlighted that official reports such as the Sachar Committee and the Rangnath Mishra Commission have recognised the backward status of Pasmanda Muslims. Citing the Bihar caste-based survey, he noted that more than 10% of Muslims in the state fall under the EBC or Pasmanda category.

He suggested the formation of a dedicated Pasmanda cell within the Congress, or a combined EBC-Pasmanda unit, to ensure focused representation. Ansari also announced plans to hold a series of meetings under the banner of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz as part of efforts to build awareness and political momentum around the issue.