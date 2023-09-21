Live
- DGCA suspends Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses
- Karnataka CM, Dy CM meet Jal Shakti Minister, inform inability to release Cauvery water to TN
- After this World Cup, we will be talking about Shubman Gill more often, says Raina
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
Just In
Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit To Anand Vihar ISBT: Donning Coolie Uniform, Discussing Worker's Issues And Carry Luggage
- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's unexpected visit to Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal in New Delhi, where he dressed as a coolie and carried luggage on his head, drew attention as he engaged with porters to understand their challenges and work towards their betterment.
- This visit adds to a series of spontaneous interactions with various segments of society, showcasing his hands-on approach to addressing citizens' concerns.
On Thursday morning, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took everyone by surprise with an impromptu visit to the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi. A video that surfaced online captured the Congress leader's unusual act of donning a coolie uniform and carrying luggage on his head, surrounded by a group of coolies.
In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen carrying a blue suitcase on his head while the crowd, including the coolies, cheered "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" (Long live Rahul Gandhi). The purpose of his visit to Anand Vihar was to meet with the porters and engage in a detailed conversation about the challenges they face in their daily lives.
This visit came about following requests from some porters who had urged Gandhi to visit them, in a bid to gain a better understanding of their issues and work towards improving their conditions. Rahul Gandhi has previously surprised people with similar spontaneous visits, showcasing his approachable and empathetic side. Here is the video:
In the past, he embarked on a food walk from Old Delhi to Bengali Market, where he was seen savoring various dishes near Jama Masjid. He also visited Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to interact with civil services aspirants and engage in discussions about top government jobs.
Not limited to urban areas, Gandhi has ventured into rural regions as well. During an unplanned visit to Haryana's Sonipat, he spent time with farmers, participated in sowing seeds in farmlands, drove a tractor, and enjoyed meals prepared by women laborers. His earlier visit to the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital, amid surging prices of tomatoes and other vegetables, left people amazed at his hands-on approach to understanding the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.