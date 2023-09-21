Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit To Anand Vihar ISBT: Donning Coolie Uniform, Discussing Worker's Issues And Carry Luggage

On Thursday morning, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took everyone by surprise with an impromptu visit to the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi. A video that surfaced online captured the Congress leader's unusual act of donning a coolie uniform and carrying luggage on his head, surrounded by a group of coolies.



In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen carrying a blue suitcase on his head while the crowd, including the coolies, cheered "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" (Long live Rahul Gandhi). The purpose of his visit to Anand Vihar was to meet with the porters and engage in a detailed conversation about the challenges they face in their daily lives.

This visit came about following requests from some porters who had urged Gandhi to visit them, in a bid to gain a better understanding of their issues and work towards improving their conditions. Rahul Gandhi has previously surprised people with similar spontaneous visits, showcasing his approachable and empathetic side. Here is the video:





#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Anand Vihar ISBT, speaks with the porters and also wears their uniform and carries the load pic.twitter.com/6rtpMnUmVc — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023





In the past, he embarked on a food walk from Old Delhi to Bengali Market, where he was seen savoring various dishes near Jama Masjid. He also visited Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to interact with civil services aspirants and engage in discussions about top government jobs.

Not limited to urban areas, Gandhi has ventured into rural regions as well. During an unplanned visit to Haryana's Sonipat, he spent time with farmers, participated in sowing seeds in farmlands, drove a tractor, and enjoyed meals prepared by women laborers. His earlier visit to the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital, amid surging prices of tomatoes and other vegetables, left people amazed at his hands-on approach to understanding the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.