Rahul, Priyanka join Congress march to Raj Niwas on farm laws

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday joined a protest march here to show solidarity towards the protesting farmers, and walked towards the Raj Niwas which houses the residence and office of Delhi Lt. Governor.

The Congress march was taken out to oppose the contentious farm laws. The party has been demanding withdrawal of the newly passed agricultural laws by the Centre, as demanded by the farmers' unions who are on the streets near the borders of Delhi for more than 50 days, seeking repeal of the new laws.

The Congress workers assembled near the Chandgi Ram Akhara and marched towards LG House. They were, however, stopped by the police mid-way.

Friday's protest is a part of Congress' planned nationwide march in states across the country to the Raj Bhavan (Governor's House).

The decision to take out such a march to voice protest against the farm laws was taken in a meeting with top Congress leaders including party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.