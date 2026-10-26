Rahul To Launch Poll Campaign In Punjab on November 4

Emphasising that transparency and accountability were important in politics, the LoP Rahul Gandhi plans to address a ‘Hisab Maango’ rally in Sangrur district of Punjab on November 4.

This, according to party sources, would mark the official poll campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections, said Sachin Pilot, party leader and poll in-charge for Punjab.

Talking to reporters on Monday, he attacked the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann and alleged that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in the state and the state had become an epicentre for the drug mafia.

Incidentally, the BJP too is focussing on this aspect, and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that BJP would make the state drug-free soon, just as it did in case of naxal menace.

Congress seems to be making the issue of drugs its main campaign issue. "Our goal is to win Punjab, save Punjab from all this evil.

Sachin Pilot, along with party general secretary K C Venugopal, held meetings and, after getting feedback from all the leaders of our party, the campaign strategies would be finalised. It appears that the Congress would be depending heavily on Rahul Gandhi, who would be addressing various rallies across the state ahead of the elections to form the government in Punjab.

It is not known if Congress would contest the elections in unison with other partners of INDIA bloc or would prefer to go solo.

"Badlav (change) will definitely happen," said Pilot, adding that the Congress is the only party exposing AAP and holding it accountable.

Amid a raging row over Mallikarjun Kharge's "baap" remarks, allegedly against the prime minister, Venugopal told reporters that the Congress chief only referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideological father, the RSS. "This is an ideological attack he has done, not a personal attack," he asserted.