Rahul to meet Moosewala's parents

Chandigarh, June 7: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday to meet the parents of singer-actor-turned-politician Shubhadeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by assailants on May 29.

Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, whose mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of his native Moosa village, made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa in the February Assembly polls and faced defeat.

During Gandhi's visit, party leaders from the state will accompany Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have met Moosewala's parents separately.

During their meeting with Shah in Chandigarh, the victim's father demanded a CBI probe into his son's killing.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight on May 29.