Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Meghalaya from Assam

Shillong: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday entered Meghalaya from Assam with a "padyatra" (foot march).

The BJNY crossed into Meghalaya from Morigaon district of Assam on late Monday afternoon.

Soon after entering Meghalaya, Rahul Gandhi and those accompanying him took part in a padyatra close to Nongpoh, the headquarters of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Before spending the night at Byrnihat in Ri Bhoi district, the former Congress president is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nongpoh.

He is also expected to interact with youths on Tuesday morning along the Assam-Meghalaya border.