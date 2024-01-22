Live
Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Meghalaya from Assam
Shillong: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday entered Meghalaya from Assam with a "padyatra" (foot march).
The BJNY crossed into Meghalaya from Morigaon district of Assam on late Monday afternoon.
Soon after entering Meghalaya, Rahul Gandhi and those accompanying him took part in a padyatra close to Nongpoh, the headquarters of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.
Before spending the night at Byrnihat in Ri Bhoi district, the former Congress president is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nongpoh.
He is also expected to interact with youths on Tuesday morning along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
