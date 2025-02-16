Railway station stampede: Delhi BJP calls off scheduled engagements

New Delhi: Promising to offer all possible help to the railway stampede victims and their kin, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday called off his scheduled engagements for the day as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.

A party spokesman said BJP MPs and senior party leaders also suspended their engagements like worker meets and public thanksgiving events.

Earlier, Sachdeva visited New Delhi Railway Station and LNJP Hospital, where he met the people injured while boarding the train, said a Delhi BJP spokesman.

He said Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has spoken to doctors and officials and has given appropriate instructions.

Sachdeva also informed that while the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government has deployed a large medical team on duty at various hospitals, the Railways has arranged three special trains for Prayagraj.

On Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora held a meeting at the office of DCP Railways at New Delhi Railway Station.

Among other things, the officials investigated the loopholes in the public address system at the railway station.

The meeting was also attended by Special Commissioners Robin Hibu and Ravindra Yadav.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the morning.

The Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured passengers and Rs 1 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries in the stampede

Meanwhile, a two-member committee constituted to probe the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station inspected the site, spoke to witnesses and secured the CCTV footage.

The committee comprising, Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC), Northern Railway, ordered to secure video footage of platforms 14 and 15 of the station where the massive crowd of passengers had gathered, hoping to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

On Sunday, the probe panel also inspected the tragedy site and started collecting statements from witnesses to corroborate it with the CCTV footage of the tragedy that killed 18 people and left dozens injured on Saturday night.