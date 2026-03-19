Railways in ‘super-fast transformation’: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that Indian Railways is undergoing a super-fast transformation, with major investments expected to benefit passengers across Telangana through improved services and infrastructure. Responding in Parliament, the Minister highlighted a record allocation of Rs 2.78 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026–27 to support nationwide development.

Increased funding has enabled faster approvals for modernisation and expansion. Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that affordable travel remains a priority, with nearly 70 per cent of coaches being non-AC to benefit middle-class passengers. Subsidies covering 45 per cent of ticket costs also ensure lower fares.

For Telangana, electrification and station redevelopment will enhance operational efficiency. Safety measures, including the Kavach system and signalling upgrades, are being strengthened. New train services and technology-driven systems will further improve connectivity, marking a new phase of railway growth and providing better amenities for passengers throughout the region.