Rain, snow lashe valley, Ladakh; improvement likely from Monday

Rain, snow lashe valley, Ladakh; improvement likely from Monday
Rain, snow lashe valley, Ladakh; improvement likely from Monday

Srinagar: Moderate rain lashed the plains and light snowfall occurred on the hills of Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast improvement in weather from Monday onwards.

"Moderate rain occurred in the plains and light snowfall in the hills of the Valley and the Ladakh region during the last 24 hours.

"We are expecting improvement in weather from Monday onwards," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 5.3 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had 4.7, Kargil 2.0 and Drass 0.3 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 16.1, Katra 13.7, Batote 7.9, Banihal 7.4 and Bhaderwah 8.5 as the minimum temperature.

