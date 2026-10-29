Rain, thunderstorms likely in several Rajasthan districts today

Jaipur: The Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for several districts of Rajasthan, forecasting rain, thunderstorms and strong winds till October 30. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely in parts of the state, while some districts may experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the weather is likely to be affected by a cyclonic system and a Western Disturbance. Areas in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions are likely to witness thunderstorms and rainfall during the two-day period.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the northern parts of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, with hailstorms possible at isolated places. Parts of the Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions may also experience cloudy skies, lightning and light to moderate rainfall. In western Rajasthan, light rain is likely in parts of the eastern areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions. However, weather conditions in the western border areas are expected to remain largely dry.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 28 districts of eastern Rajasthan. These include Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur.

An alert has also been issued for five districts of western Rajasthan: Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall may occur at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan on October 31. Thereafter, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state.

The changing weather conditions may also lead to a drop in daytime temperatures in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan.

The maximum temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, down 1.4 degrees from the previous day. The minimum temperature stood at 18.7 degrees Celsius, an increase of 0.5 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to remain alert to local weather updates and take precautions during thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hailstorms.



