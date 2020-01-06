Trending :
Rains in several parts of Punjab and Haryana
Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday after overnight rains lashed various parts of the two states.

Chandigarh:Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday after overnight rains lashed various parts of the two states.

The minimum temperatures, however, rose several notches above the normal in these states following the downpour.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius and 10.7 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees above the normal, a Meteorological Department official said.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 2 mm, 2.4 mm and 0.5 mm rainfall respectively.

The minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, 9.4 degrees Celsius, 9.1 degrees Celsius, 9.6 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Adampur witnessed 2 mm, 4 mm, 2.1 mm and 0.6 mm of rainfall respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Bhiwani registered their respective lows at 7.8 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degrees Celsius, 9.8 degrees Celsius and 9.4 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal.

Ambala, which witnessed 0.7 mm of rainfall, and Sirsa recorded their minimums at 10.5 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, up to six degrees above the normal. The city also witnessed a trace of rainfall.

