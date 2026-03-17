Raipur Man Climbs High-Tension Tower Over Land Encroachment Dispute

A man identified as Kishan Lal Nishad climbed a high-tension electricity tower in Raipur on Monday, protesting against alleged encroachment on his land. The incident took place in the Silatara area, creating tension in the locality.

According to local sources, Nishad, a resident of Sondra village, has been trying for nearly 12 years to reclaim his land, which he claims has been encroached upon by a steel company. Frustrated by what he described as inaction despite multiple complaints, he climbed the tower and refused to come down until authorities addressed his demands.

Upon receiving information, local officials including the Tehsildar, SDM, and police personnel rushed to the scene. As a safety measure, electricity supply in the area was temporarily shut down to prevent any accident.

Officials continued efforts to persuade him to descend safely, while the situation remained tense as negotiations were underway.