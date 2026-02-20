Raipur Man Sets His Own Bike On Fire After Being Told Not To Smoke At Petrol Pump

Police in Raipur have arrested two men after one of them allegedly set their motorcycle on fire at a petrol pump when told not to light a cigarette. The incident occurred at Sangita Fuels near Karma Chowk in the Urla area on February 18 around 7:40 pm.

According to police, the two men arrived at the fuel station to refill their two-wheeler. As the attendant began filling the tank, the pillion rider reportedly got off and attempted to light a cigarette while the other man remained seated on the bike.

CCTV footage shared by the Raipur Police Commissionerate shows the man moving his lighter toward the open fuel tank after being warned against smoking. The fuel ignited instantly, setting the motorcycle ablaze. The footage also shows the man briefly catching fire before the pump attendant quickly pulled away the fuel hose and shut off the main supply to prevent further damage.

The accused were identified as Dharmendra Singh from Birgaon in Urla and Imran Quraishi from AHP Colony. After the flames were brought under control, the two allegedly attempted to flee but were stopped by pump staff, who alerted the police. Officers later seized the motorcycle and the lighter used in the incident.

Inspector Rohit Mahelkar of Urla police station said a case has been registered under sections related to arson and endangering public safety. The investigation is ongoing.