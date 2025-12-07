Raipur-Vizag corridor poised to propel growth across 3 states

The upcoming 6-lane greenfield Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor is poised to cut travel time between the two cities from 12 hours to 5 hours and boost economic development on the route between them as the project heads for completion in December 2026.

The corridor, being developed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, stretches across the forests of Chhattisgarh, the mineral-rich landscapes of Odisha, and the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Being built at a total cost of Rs 16,482 crore, it is set to cut down the distance from 597 km with the existing NH-26 to 465 km, saving 132 km in distance and nearly seven hours of travel time, which will generate major fuel savings and reduced transportation costs for public and freight operators.

What once took 12 hours will soon just take 5 hours and will open the gates to faster logistics and seamless connectivity under the PM Gati Shakti vision. Industries in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, too, will get a major boost as they will directly be linked to the Visakhapatnam Port and the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway. This would mean improved connectivity to ports and industrial hubs, quicker exports, smoother supply chains and a powerful push for trade, leading to a huge boost for logistics efficiency. The corridor will also promote tourism and stimulate economic growth through job creation and real estate development, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

For truckers who spend nights away from home, farmers who anxiously wait for their produce to reach markets, and families seeking avenues of new opportunities, this corridor feels like a path towards a more hopeful future.

Vishal, a lorry owner who regularly transports goods from Raipur to Visakhapatnam, says the new corridor will drastically change the way transporters operate. "Earlier, the journey took one and a half days. Now, I can start during the day and reach the destination by night," he says. The reduction in distance, he says, will directly translate into lower diesel consumption and less wear and tear on trucks, bringing tangible financial relief to operators like him.

Farmers are also experiencing a clear shift in their economic outlook. One farmer explains how land prices have surged ever since the greenfield highway project began. "Our land was valued at around Rs 15 lakh per acre earlier. Now it is close to Rs 1.5 crore. Farmers here are genuinely happy," he says, pointing to how connectivity-led development is reshaping rural prospects.

A Vizianagaram resident said: "We are farmers. At first, we felt sad to give our land for the greenfield highway. It was not easy. But now, as the corridor is getting ready, we feel hopeful. Our land value has more than doubled, and we know this development will bring more opportunities for our families. What we lost is now turning into a better future."

Srinivasulu, another farmer living in Jami village of Vizianagaram district, said that "the value of the remaining land has significantly increased. Villagers and farmers of the village are feeling happy about this upcoming greenfield highway".

Beyond economic benefits, the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Corridor will significantly improve mobility for tribal and remote districts such as Dhamtari, Keshkal, and Kanker (Chhattisgarh), Borigumma, Nabarangpur, and Koraput (Odisha), and Ramabhadrapuram and Araku (Andhra Pradesh). By bringing these regions closer to major markets and essential services, the corridor aims to integrate them more effectively into the mainstream economy. The new access-controlled, 6-lane Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor will also ease congestion on the old 2-lane NH-26, improving travel comfort and road safety. Designed for speeds of 100 km/hr, it promises greater predictability, reliability and cost-efficiency for both passengers and freight operators.