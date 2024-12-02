Raised law & order issues, instead I was attacked: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targeted the BJP-led central government over alleged inaction on law and order issues here, claiming that instead of taking action against criminals, an attack was orchestrated on him during his November 30 padyatra in the city. The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said, "The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days."

The former CM also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of sending the message that complainants, rather than offenders, will face arrest. Criticising the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, Kejirwal claimed that it sent a message to the people of Delhi and the city's gangsters that those who raise their voices against crimes would face jail while the gangsters themselves would be protected.

"Instead of taking action against the criminals, Amit Shah and the BJP have attacked me and arrested my MLA," Kejriwal said, stressing that his criticisms were about theworsening security situation in Delhi, not political gamesmanship.

The AAP leader also questioned how the people of Delhi could rely on the central government for their safety when their concerns were being dismissed. "After all, to whom will the people of Delhi go for their safety? Will they be safe by arresting me and attacking my MLA," Kejriwal asked, urging Shah to take responsibility for addressing the city's crime crisis.

The AAP supremo further challenged the Union home minister, saying, "If you have the courage, arrest the gangsters who are terrorising Delhi. Arrest those who are committing murders, rapes and extortion. The people of Delhi want concrete action against the criminals who have taken over the city." In a security scare on Saturday, a man splashed some liquid on Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Targeting the saffron party, AAP leaders alleged that the BJP was resorting to dishonest means as it fears a third consecutive defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. With the Delhi assembly elections due in February next year, political tensions between AAP and the BJP over law and order are intensifying. AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term after its resounding victory in 2020 and the BJP is looking to end its 25-year exile from power in the national capital.