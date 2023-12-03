Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Gehlot Vs. Pilot, Raje In The Crucible As Counting Begins

In just a few hours, the political landscape of Rajasthan, with its key figures including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Vasundhara Raje, will be shaped as the counting for the highly anticipated Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 commences at 8 am today. The 2018 elections marked a significant turn as the Congress secured a majority, bringing an end to Vasundhara Raje's government. Ashok Gehlot assumed the position of chief minister, with Sachin Pilot as his deputy. However, internal discord within the Congress led to a protracted feud, ultimately costing Sachin Pilot his deputy chief minister post in 2020.

With the BJP aiming for a comeback, leveraging the historical trend of Rajasthan voting out the incumbent party, the electoral battleground is rife with challenges. The ongoing rift between Gehlot and Pilot, coupled with issues such as women's safety, question leaks, and more, adds complexity to the electoral narrative. The Congress, cognizant of the stakes and eyeing victory ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is determined to reverse the trend and retain the state.

The exit polls have painted a picture of a closely contested battle between the BJP and the Congress. In the event of a hung assembly, regional parties may emerge as the kingmaker, prompting both major parties to reach out to independent candidates, rebels, and smaller parties.

It's noteworthy that neither the BJP nor the Congress has officially declared a chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan, adding an element of suspense to the unfolding political drama in the state. As the counting unfolds, the fate of these prominent political figures and the future leadership of Rajasthan will become clearer, shaping the trajectory of the state's political landscape.