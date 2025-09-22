Rajasthan BJP chief accuses Congress of politicising Kanhaiya Lal murder case

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore, on Monday, accused Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, of politicising the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and spreading false information to mislead the public.

The BJP leader said that while the Congress indulges in propaganda, the Bhajan Lal sharma-led BJP government is working earnestly and sensitively for the welfare of every section of society.

"During Congress' tenure, corruption, crime and mafias related to gravel and liquor were rampant. Now that the BJP government is working honestly, they (Congress) see their political ground slipping away," he added.

He highlighted the BJP government's development initiatives across Rajasthan, including the establishment of new medical colleges, community health centres, and primary health centres, the effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the Chief Minister's Chiranjeevi Yojana, timely compensation for farmers, and better management of cow shelters and NREGA payments.

He said these measures demonstrate the Rajasthan government's commitment to public welfare and transparency, contrasting with the previous Congress administration's negligence.

Addressing the law and order in Rajasthan, BJP leader Rathore said the state government has strengthened the systems to protect women and girls, including special squads, fast-track courts, and a 24-hour helpline.

He emphasised that strict action is being taken against criminals and paper leak mafias, with no one enjoying political protection as was the case under the previous Congress government.

"BJP leaders, MLAs, and Ministers remain connected with the people, unlike the Opposition, which only spreads confusion," he added.

Speaking on the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, BJP leader Rathore criticised the Congress for failing to prevent the Udaipur tailor's murder when it was in power in Rajasthan and for trying to shift responsibility onto Prime Minister Narendra Modi three years later.

He said, "Congress has always been lax on terrorism and extremism and adopted policies of appeasement instead of delivering justice. The BJP and Prime Minister Modi maintain a zero-tolerance policy, and the public has seen through Congress' hypocrisy."

He concluded that while the Opposition focuses on politics, the BJP government continues to prioritise development, public welfare, and safety across Rajasthan.