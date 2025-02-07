Rajasthan BJP Minister Alleges Own Government Of Phone Tapping And Surveillance

In a dramatic development, senior BJP leader and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has accused his own government of conducting surveillance on him, claiming that the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is monitoring his activities and tapping his phone calls.

Speaking at a public gathering, Meena expressed his disillusionment with the current BJP administration, drawing parallels with the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot. "During the previous Ashok Gehlot government, I raised my voice against corruption in the state. As a result, 50 station house officers were arrested. I hoped that when the BJP regime takes charge, corruption will end. I was wrong," Meena stated.

The minister, known for his anti-corruption stance, emphasized his fearlessness in the face of surveillance. "I am disappointed. The CID is keeping a tab on me, my phone is being recorded. I am not scared, I have nothing to hide," he declared.

Meena's relationship with the current BJP government has been marked by recent turbulence. After losing the Dausa seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he submitted his resignation, which the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government declined to accept. He later returned to the Cabinet following his younger brother Jagmohan Meena's nomination for the Dausa Assembly by-election.

However, tensions escalated again when Meena accused the state government of sabotaging his brother's campaign after the latter's defeat in the by-polls. The minister has been a prominent voice in exposing alleged irregularities in various recruitment processes, including the controversial recruitment of sub-inspectors to the state police in September 2021 and other job entrance exams conducted during the previous Congress administration.

These allegations of internal surveillance come at a sensitive time for the BJP government in Rajasthan and raise questions about internal party dynamics and governance issues in the state.